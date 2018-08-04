Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million.

PEI stock remained flat at $$10.60 during midday trading on Friday. 1,197,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $760.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

