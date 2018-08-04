Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 997 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.01) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an add rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.08) to GBX 1,560 ($20.50) in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,151.70 ($15.13).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals opened at GBX 1,630.50 ($21.42) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 814.20 ($10.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.82).

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.20) per share, for a total transaction of £261,800 ($343,975.82). Also, insider John J. Castellani bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($18.09) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($18,092.23).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.