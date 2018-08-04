Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Premier Oil (PMO)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PMO. Barclays cut their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Investec cut their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Premier Oil to a top pick rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 110.56 ($1.45).

Shares of Premier Oil opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.56 ($1.37).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

