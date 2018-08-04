Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boku (BOKU)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Boku traded up GBX 6 ($0.08), reaching GBX 146 ($1.92), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 201,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,768. Boku has a one year low of GBX 70.66 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

