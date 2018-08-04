Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boku (BOKU)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Boku traded up GBX 6 ($0.08), reaching GBX 146 ($1.92), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 201,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,768. Boku has a one year low of GBX 70.66 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).
Boku Company Profile
See Also: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.