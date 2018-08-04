Peel Hunt Raises St. James’s Place (STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,350

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,175 ($15.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.74) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,495 ($19.64) to GBX 1,550 ($20.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.21) to GBX 1,430 ($18.79) in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,358 ($17.84) to GBX 1,329 ($17.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 ($18.53) to GBX 1,350 ($17.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.97).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.28) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,008 ($13.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 18.49 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.