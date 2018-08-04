PDF Solutions (PDFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 10789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 43.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $340.54 million, a P/E ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

