PCM (PCMI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PCM Inc. is a technology solutions provider to businesses, government and educational institutions and individual consumers. The Company’s operating segments consists of Commercial, Public Sector and MacMall. It offers technology products and solutions as well as consumer electronics equipment and other consumer products. PCM Inc., formerly known as PC Mall, Inc., is headquartered in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:PCMI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 220,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $277.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.98 million. equities research analysts expect that PCM will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PCM by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCM by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PCM by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCM during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in PCM during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

