PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 37,560 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B makes up approximately 1.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B were worth $24,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.