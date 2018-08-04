PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.57 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,970 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.15% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 2,482,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,878,000 after acquiring an additional 242,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,799,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 265,453 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,243,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,296,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 266,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,108.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after acquiring an additional 732,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.18 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.95%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2836 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

