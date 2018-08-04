PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $144.13 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,491,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,505 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 9.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $144,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,182,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,056,947,000 after buying an additional 1,208,773 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,650,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,785,000 after buying an additional 209,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,799,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,843,000 after buying an additional 153,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,437,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,009,000 after buying an additional 2,239,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,341,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,784,000 after buying an additional 3,668,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5239 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

