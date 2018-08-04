PC Connection (CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 1582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $706.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $59,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 66.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 435,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 135.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

