Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Payment Data Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 42.1597004564151 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Payment Data Systems traded up $0.06, reaching $1.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,395. Payment Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYDS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 16,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $28,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,319.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 34,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $60,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,319,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,302 shares of company stock valued at $187,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

