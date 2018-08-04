Paycom Software (PAYC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom reported strong second quarter 2018 results and raised full year revenue guidance. Revenue growth seems to be steady and was positively impacted by higher recurring revenues and higher traction in cloud-based offerings. Better-than-expected demand for advanced human capital management and payroll software solutions during the reported quarter were the other positives. Going ahead, Paycom might witness long-term growth by successfully cross-selling newer products to the existing client base, which will boost revenues. Shares have outperformed the broader industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, increasing competition from companies like Paylocity Holding Corporation, Intuit and Paychex remains a headwind, which could lead to pricing pressure and affect Paycom’s margins.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.11.

Paycom Software traded down $2.21, reaching $132.82, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 150.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $327,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,089 over the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,821,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

