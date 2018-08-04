Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.35) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. equinet set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.88) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.58 ($26.56).

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien stock opened at €24.26 ($28.54) on Tuesday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($20.00) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($28.64).

