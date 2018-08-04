Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stake Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,491,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,076,000 after buying an additional 267,547 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $13,523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 444.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 148,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,064,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,529,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $439,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,473.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries opened at $59.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.60 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

See Also: Diversification

