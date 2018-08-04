Pascal Lite (PASL) Hits Market Cap of $126,078.00

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Pascal Lite has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Pascal Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pascal Lite has a total market cap of $126,078.00 and $113.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000983 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pascal Lite Coin Profile

Pascal Lite (CRYPTO:PASL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 5,022,100 coins. Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1 . The official website for Pascal Lite is pascallite.com

Buying and Selling Pascal Lite

Pascal Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

