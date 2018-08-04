Parker-Hannifin (PH) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin opened at $172.51 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $152.47 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.