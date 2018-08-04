Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

PRTK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 1,242,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,568. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $309.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.29% and a negative net margin of 707.08%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $73,010.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,871.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $119,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,776.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $416,975. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

