ParallelCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $129,310.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.01064131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003741 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004990 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014470 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

