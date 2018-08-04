Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 569,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 269,158 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 101.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 81.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 757,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,522,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $156.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 151.67% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

