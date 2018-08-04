Pantheon Resources (PANR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.62

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.62 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.88 ($0.23), with a volume of 971204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.24 ($0.24).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in the United States. Its principal asset is a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

