Pandora Media (P) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet radio service’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on P. Barrington Research upgraded Pandora Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pandora Media from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandora Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pandora Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.85.

NYSE:P traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,512. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.63.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pandora Media will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $322,977.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $161,647.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pandora Media by 6,272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,921 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pandora Media by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,092 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pandora Media by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,757 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

