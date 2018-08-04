Page Arthur B Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Page Arthur B cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 3,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Mastercard by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $201.20 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

