Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PCRX traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 1,159,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Scranton sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $45,138.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,702.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $26,449.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,641 shares in the company, valued at $318,345.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,093 shares of company stock worth $1,700,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

