Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Announces Earnings Results

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals opened at $45.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $844,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,920.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 18,406 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $667,769.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,628.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,093 shares of company stock worth $1,700,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $48.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

