Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $499.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 637,115 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 91,535 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 199,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 118,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 57,374 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

