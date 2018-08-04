P2P Global Investments PLC (P2P) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

P2P Global Investments stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Friday. P2P Global Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 760.50 ($9.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 918 ($12.06).

P2P Global Investments Company Profile

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

