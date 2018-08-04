P H Glatfelter (GLT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

GLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

P H Glatfelter traded down $0.15, reaching $16.94, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.73 million. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 182.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $199,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

