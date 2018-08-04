Outfront Media (OUT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 391,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6,494.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.