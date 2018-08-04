Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otter Tail’s earnings. Otter Tail posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otter Tail will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otter Tail.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 121,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 60,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,137. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.66. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

