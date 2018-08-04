Orion Group (ORN) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Noble Financial Analysts

Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 479,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,000 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

