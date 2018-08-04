Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th.

NYSE:OEC traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,152. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 122.61%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

