Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 31621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 122.61%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,305,000 after acquiring an additional 679,719 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $32,759,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,082,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $27,100,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 793,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.