O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Position Cut by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 356,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,720,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 61.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total value of $9,156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $135,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,425,728 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $311.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $312.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.