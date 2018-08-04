Opus Bank (OPB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opus Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1913339908987 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Opus Bank traded down $0.35, hitting $28.25, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 81,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $971.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.92. Opus Bank has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

OPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Hovde Group set a $30.00 price target on Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. FIG Partners downgraded Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

