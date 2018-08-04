Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ferroglobe PLC’s Q2 2018 Earnings (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSM. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of Ferroglobe opened at $7.71 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.12 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,070,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 548,803 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,913,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 472,241 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 726,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.