Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $22.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.59% and a negative net margin of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.