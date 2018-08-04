Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $22.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
