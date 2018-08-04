Oppenheimer Comments on Apple Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $11.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.46.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,022.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Apple has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $208.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,510 shares of company stock worth $24,499,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,290,212,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,711,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

