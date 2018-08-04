Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.84 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 158.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 86.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $563,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $124,280.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

