onG.social Price Hits $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One onG.social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). onG.social has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $15,300.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, onG.social has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014280 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00376594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00198668 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000186 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000793 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for onG.social is ong.social . The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

