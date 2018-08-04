OneMain (OMF) Price Target Raised to $43.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of OneMain traded up $0.04, reaching $35.80, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 651,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,212. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.68. OneMain has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.82 million. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,428,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 769,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 499,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 153,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

