Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Oncolytics Biotech traded down $0.41, hitting $4.39, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 110,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $78.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

