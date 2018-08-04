ON Semiconductor (ON) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of ON Semiconductor traded down $0.69, hitting $21.59, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 10,798,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 25,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $595,483.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,646. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 431,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,836 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,341,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

