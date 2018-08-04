Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) CEO Mark L. Butler Sells 300,000 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Mark L. Butler sold 300,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $20,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 442,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,607. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

