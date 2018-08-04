Olin (OLN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.85 to $27.79 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.09.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,442,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,465,000 after buying an additional 1,753,276 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Olin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,577,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,632,000 after buying an additional 139,899 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $33,093,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.