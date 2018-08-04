Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp traded down $0.40, hitting $15.15, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,131. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $461.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 16.78%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.