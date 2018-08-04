Old National Bancorp (ONB) vs. Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old National Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 9 3 0 2.25 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.73, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $678.72 million 4.35 $95.72 million $1.10 17.64 Southern First Bancshares $70.54 million 4.58 $13.04 million N/A N/A

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 15.19% 8.08% 1.01% Southern First Bancshares 21.88% 11.13% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Old National Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; one located in Raleigh; and one located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

