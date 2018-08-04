OFS Capital (OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

OFS Capital traded up $0.12, reaching $11.71, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,986. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

OFS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

