Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OAK. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Oaktree Capital Group traded down $0.50, reaching $41.35, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 265,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,128. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. Oaktree Capital Group has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Oaktree Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

In other news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry W. Keele sold 21,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $843,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,034.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $105,507 and sold 55,082 shares worth $2,224,702.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,820 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,987,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,003,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 429,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

