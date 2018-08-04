NxStage Medical (NXTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NxStage Medical traded down $0.23, reaching $28.08, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,648. NxStage Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 0.02.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. analysts predict that NxStage Medical will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NxStage Medical by 714.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 26.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

